The Brief Eight-year-old twin sisters Hanna and Rebecca Lawrence from Dallas were killed in the Central Texas flooding. They were among 27 campers and counselors who died at Camp Mystic. 10 campers and one counselor remain missing.



The deadly flooding in Central Texas claimed the lives of 8-year-old twins from Dallas.

Hanna and Rebecca Lawrence

Hanna and Rebecca Lawrence (Source: Lawrence Family)

Twin sisters Hanna and Rebecca Lawrence were had just finished second grade at University Park Elementary.

The girls were camping at Camp Mystic along the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas when heavy rains caused catastrophic flooding,

Hanna and Rebecca's parents, John and Lacy Lawrence, shared a statement with FOX 4.

"Hanna and Rebecca brought so much joy to us, to their big sister Harper, and to so many others. We will find ways to keep that joy, and to continue to spread it for them. But we are devastated that the bond we shared with them, and that they shared with each other, is now frozen in time. Thank you for the love and support."

Camp Mystic

Officials with Camp Mystic have confirmed 27 campers and counselors died in the flooding.

10 campers and one camp counselor from Camp Mystic are still missing.

Camp Mystic is a private Christian summer camp for girls that was established in 1926.

Officials say 75 people were killed in the flooding in Kerr County. Of those, 48 were adults and 9 were children.