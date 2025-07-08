Memorial fund created for 8-year-old Dallas flood victim Eloise Peck, honoring her love for animals

The Brief A memorial fund has been created in memory of 8-year-old Eloise Peck, a Dallas child who died in the Central Texas floods, with donations dedicated to her love for animals. The fund supports Blueberry Hill Farm and Rescue, a non-profit where Eloise previously volunteered, and a new puppy shelter will be named "Lulu's Puppy Hut" in her honor. Eloise was among 27 confirmed deaths at Camp Mystic, part of an overall flood death toll of 104 in Central Texas, including 84 in Kerr County.



A memorial fund has been established in memory of 8-year-old Eloise Peck, a Dallas child tragically killed in the Central Texas floods, with donations dedicated to her passion for animals.

What we know:

Family members confirmed to FOX 4 that Eloise Peck, also known as 'Lulu,' was among the Camp Mystic campers who died in the devastating Central Texas floods. In her memory, Eloise's family created a memorial fund specifically supporting animal welfare.

Eloise Peck’s mother told FOX 4 that while her daughter "loved spaghetti, but not more than she loved dogs and animals." As such, all memorial fund donations will go to Blueberry Hill Farm and Rescue, a non-profit animal rescue sanctuary.

Keeping Lulu's Memory Alive

Local perspective:

To honor Eloise, the memorial fund was created to commemorate her love and compassion for animals, according to a website for the cause. "In lieu of sending flowers or in addition to sending flowers, the family has asked that you consider helping us keep Lulu's memory alive," the organization said in an Instagram post.

The family shared that Eloise had started a dog walking business this summer, consistently donating 25% of her proceeds to Blueberry Hill Farm and Rescue.

Blueberry Hill Farm and Rescue created the memorial fund to help maintain Eloise’s animal-loving legacy while providing care and support to animals in need. The non-profit announced that 'Lulu's' name will forever grace a newly built shelter for foster puppies, named "Lulu's Puppy Hut." This facility will provide "much-needed warmth, safety, and a loving place for our foster puppies until we find their forever homes."

"We will cherish our sweet Lulu, her name and her love of animals daily here at our rescue farm," the website states.

DONATE HERE

About Blueberry Hill Farm and Rescue

Dig deeper:

Blueberry Hill Farm and Rescue is a nonprofit animal rescue sanctuary dedicated to rehabilitating, rescuing, and rehoming animals in need, according to their website. Photos on their website show a variety of animals, from dogs to horses.

Camp Mystic Tragedy

The backstory:

Officials with Camp Mystic have confirmed 27 campers and counselors died in the flooding on the Guadalupe River this past weekend. "Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. We are praying for them constantly," they wrote in a message on the camp's website. The camp did not specify how many were campers and and how many were counselors who died.

Featured article

At last check, 10 girls and one camp counselor from Camp Mystic were still missing.

As of July 7, the death toll for the July 4th weekend flooding in Central Texas stands at 104. Most of the deaths occurred in Kerr County, where at least 84 people have died, including 28 children.