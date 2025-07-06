Texas flooding: Green ribbons, lights honor Camp Mystic victims across state

As search efforts continue in Central Texas for 11 campers and a camp counselor from Camp Mystic, communities across the state are showing their support for the flood victims.

People are tying green ribbons around trees in front of their homes in their honor.

Green is the color of Camp Mystic.

Highland Park

Image 1 of 12 ▼

Several people in Highland Park, Texas, outside of Dallas, wrapped their trees in green ribbons.

Two Highland Park students, Lila Bonner and Eloise Peck, were among the Camp Mystic campers who were killed in the devastating flooding.

The girls had just finished second grade at Bradfield Elementary.

The Highland Park High School PTA says green ribbons will be made available for pick-up on Monday.

Memorial City

On Saturday night, Memorial City mall in Houston lit up green.

"This heartbreaking tragedy has deeply touched the lives of many in our community," it wrote on social media. "Our thoughts, prayers, and support are with the families, their loved ones, and the entire Camp Mystic community during this incredibly difficult time."