A second suspect is behind bars for a deadly shooting in a Pleasant Grove parking lot last month.

Dallas police said the 15-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder.

His name and photo will not be released because he is a minor.

On June 9, Kevin Hernandez, 18, was found shot on the ground outside of a convenience store on N. Masters Drive.

Police said two males in an SUV drove into the store parking lot and confronted Hernandez. They took off after shooting him.

Hernandez was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Investigators later identified 19-year-old Jamarion White as one of the two males in the SUV.

He was arrested on June 22 and is also facing a murder charge.