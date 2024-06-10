Dallas Shooting: Man killed outside Pleasant Grove store

article

Dallas police are searching for two men who shot and killed a man in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas Sunday night.

Police found the victim with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a convenience store on North Masters Drive near Elam Road.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police said two men in an SUV drove into the store parking lot and confronted the victim. They took off after shooting him.

The motive for the attack is still unknown.

No description of the suspects or their vehicle was released.