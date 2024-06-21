Dallas shooting: Arrest made in Pleasant Grove parking lot murder

article

Dallas police have arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a Pleasant Grove shooting earlier this month.

19-year-old Jamarion White was arrested and charged with murder on Thursday, according to Dallas police.

On June 9, Kevin Hernandez, 18, was found shot on the ground outside of a convenience store on N. Masters Drive.

Police said two men in an SUV drove into the store parking lot and confronted Hernandez. They took off after shooting him.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Dallas police say the shooting is still under investigation.