Dallas shooting: Man found dead on South Dallas sidewalk

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Dallas early Monday morning.

DPD was called to Macon Street, just east of Bexar Street, just before 1 a.m. for a shooting call.

Officers found a man shot on the sidewalk.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

The name and age of the victim has not been released.

No arrests have been announced.

Dallas police say the shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to give them a call.