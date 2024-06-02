Driver dead after car went into water in South Dallas

One person is dead after a car went off the road and into the water in South Dallas.

Emergency crews responded to the 5400 block of 2nd Avenue on Sunday shortly after 4 p.m. when a 911 caller reported a vehicle had gone into the water in the area.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pulled the person from the vehicle.

They were taken to the hospital where they died.

The name and age of the victim has not been released.

READ MORE: Power outages: Sunday storms lead to spike in outages

Dallas police say they are investigating the incident.