Dallas shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 including young child injured

A 6-year-old child was among the victims of a quadruple shooting in Dallas Monday morning.

Dallas police said it happened around 11 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road.

Responding officers found four people in an apartment who had been shot.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men and a 6-year-old child were taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how serious their injuries are.

Police haven’t yet released any details about the suspect or the motive for the shooting.