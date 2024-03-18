A Dallas woman is charged with murder after she told officers she had shot her grandmother, according to an arrest affidavit acquired by FOX 4.

30-year-old Kelsie Miles showed up to the Grand Prairie Police Department at around 5 a.m.

Kelsie Miles (Source: Dallas Police)

She told police she had shot her 80-year-old grandmother, Betty Lou Hearn, at a home they shared on Colwick Avenue in East Oak Cliff.

Dallas police were called to do a welfare check at the home.

No one answered a knock at the door, so officers forced their way inside and found Hearn dead with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the affidavit.

Miles told police she had the gun she used in the shooting in her car.

Officers recovered a Smith and Wesson .380 from the car, according to the affidavit.

FOX 4 crews captured Miles' car being towed from the police station.

Miles was transported to Dallas Police Headquarters and charged with murder.

Police have not released any potential motive in the shooting.

Online records show Miles is in the Dallas County Jail on $750,000 bond.