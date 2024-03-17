Woman went to police station to report fatally shooting 80-year-old woman in Dallas

article

A 30-year-old woman has been charged with murder in the shooting death of an 80-year-old early Sunday morning after police said she went to a police station to report the shooting.

Dallas police were contacted by Grand Prairie PD just after 5 a.m. after Kelsi Miles went to a police station to report she had just shot a woman in Dallas.

Officers responded to the 4700 block of Colwick Drive to investigate.

After not getting a response at the home, officers forced their way inside, where they found Betty Hearn on the floor with a gunshot wound.

The 80-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miles has been charged with murder.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.