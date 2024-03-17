Expand / Collapse search

Woman went to police station to report fatally shooting 80-year-old woman in Dallas

By
Published 
East Oak Cliff
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - A 30-year-old woman has been charged with murder in the shooting death of an 80-year-old early Sunday morning after police said she went to a police station to report the shooting.

Dallas police were contacted by Grand Prairie PD just after 5 a.m. after Kelsi Miles went to a police station to report she had just shot a woman in Dallas.

Officers responded to the 4700 block of Colwick Drive to investigate.

After not getting a response at the home, officers forced their way inside, where they found Betty Hearn on the floor with a gunshot wound.

The 80-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Featured

Victims in Dallas triple shooting killed each other, police say
article

Victims in Dallas triple shooting killed each other, police say

Dallas police said the three men found dead near Dallas Love Field earlier this week killed each other.

Miles has been charged with murder.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.