Dallas shooting: 6 charged with murder in shooting that killed man, 33, injured child, 12

Dallas police charged six people, including a 14-year-old, with murder in connection to a shooting that killed a 33-year-old man and injured a 12-year-old.

Jose Granadoes-Cerritos, 33, was shot and killed while he was riding inside of a truck on Jonelle Avenue in Southeast Dallas on May 19.

A 12-year-old boy in the truck was also shot. The driver and a second juvenile in the truck were not injured.

On Wednesday, police announced seven people had been charged in connection to the shooting. Six of the seven were charged with murder.

Valerie Davalos, 21 - Murder

Guillermo Alvarez, 18 - Murder

John Marquez, 18 - Murder

Unnamed Juvenile, 14 - Murder

Unnamed Juvenile, 16 - Murder

Kimberly Mejia, 19 - Murder

Alexis Rosales, 26 - Probation Violation

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Alexis Rosales

An arrest warrant affidavit for Alvarez says the shooting started as a road rage incident.

A witness to the shooting told police that she was in a blue Toyota Corolla heading to a baby shower when the truck carrying Granadoes-Cerritos and the 12-year-old hit them from behind. Video taken from inside that car shows that passengers directed the driver to cut off the driver of the pickup, forcing it to turn onto Jonelle Avenue, according to the affidavit.

Police believe the people in the car called the suspects and told them the truck was headed their way.

Surveillance video from Jonelle Avenue showed the suspects grabbing guns and taking positions on the street as the truck drove into the area.

The suspects fired at the truck as it passed them, according to the affidavit.

After the shooting, they then got into their vehicles and drove off.

Documents say police were able to identify the suspected shooters based on photos from the baby shower, license plate reading cameras for vehicles that left the scene and witness testimony.