Dallas police are looking for the person responsible for a deadly shooting in Southeast Oak Cliff on Monday.

The shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. on Highland Hills Drive, not far from Bonnie View Road.

Police found 20-year-old Montreal Hudson with a gunshot wound.

Hudson was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

DPD has not announced any arrests in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 214-671-3657 or email adam.thayer@dallaspolice.gov.