Dallas shooting: 20-year-old killed in Southeast Oak Cliff
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for the person responsible for a deadly shooting in Southeast Oak Cliff on Monday.
The shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. on Highland Hills Drive, not far from Bonnie View Road.
Police found 20-year-old Montreal Hudson with a gunshot wound.
Hudson was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
DPD has not announced any arrests in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call 214-671-3657 or email adam.thayer@dallaspolice.gov.