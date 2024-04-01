Dallas shooting: Youth minister killed in southeast Oak Cliff after Easter morning service

A Dallas church is mourning the loss of one of its youth pastors after he was shot and killed shortly after a morning service on Easter Sunday.

31-year-old Denzel Branch was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas police investigators say Branch got into a verbal fight with 30-year-old Joshua Andrews on 56th Street in southeast Oak Cliff. An arrest affidavit acquired by FOX 4 says Andrews was in a romantic relationship with Branch's ex-wife.

The fight turned physical. A witness told police Branch hit Andrews through the open window of the vehicle Andrews was sitting in, according to the documents.

The witness claims Andrews then came out of his car with a black pistol and fired several shots at Branch.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Andrews left the scene, but later turned himself in to police.

In the arrest affidavit, police say Andrews admitting to intentionally shooting Branch and acknowledged that he should not have done so.

Branch was a youth pastor at New Generation Church.

"Our hearts are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that took place down the street from our church after our morning service on yesterday. We sincerely appreciate everyon'e prayers and concern, and we ask for your continued prayers for the families and our church family as we navigate through these difficult times," said the church in a post on social media.

Andrews is in the Dallas County Jail where he is charged with murder.