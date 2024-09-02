Video shows Dallas police shooting suspect waving at officers while holding shotgun

The Brief Dash camera video shows 30-year-old shooting suspect Corey Cobb-Bey getting out of his car on I-35E in Lewisville with a shotgun in hand. Cobb-Bey appeared to wave at officers while pointing his gun at them. Six officers fired shots at Cobb-Bey, hitting him multiple times. Several agencies are conducting independent investigations of the police shooting.



Dallas police have released dash camera footage showing the end of a chase involving a police shooting suspect.

Officer Darron Burks was shot while sitting in his squad car outside an Oak Cliff community Center late Thursday.

Dallas Police Department Chief Eddie Garcia called it a "premeditated attack on law enforcement."

The gunman, 30-year-old Corey Cobb-Bey, also shot and wounded two other officers before officers killed him at the end of the chase.

Related article

The dash camera video shows Cobb-Bey getting out of his white sedan on Interstate 35E in Lewisville with a shotgun in his left hand.

He can be seen waving at officers as they yell for him to drop the gun.

The video shows several officers firing shots at Cobb-Bey after he walks toward them with the gun pointed in their direction.

Cobb-Bey died at the scene.

Officers later recovered two shotguns from the crime scene in Lewisville and two handguns from the crime scene in Oak Cliff.

Police said a total of six officers fired shots at Cobb-Bey, hitting him multiple times.

They will be placed on administrative leave as part of a routine investigation.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, the Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit, and the Office of Community Police Oversight will all conduct independent investigations.

No officers were hurt in the exchange of gunfire after the chase.

Related article

The two officers who were wounded near the Oak Cliff community center are still recovering.

Sr. Cpl. Jamie Farmer, who was shot in the leg, was released from the hospital on Friday.

Sr. Cpl. Karissa David was shot in the face and remains in critical but stable condition.