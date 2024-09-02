Expand / Collapse search

Video shows Dallas police shooting suspect waving at officers while holding shotgun

Published  September 2, 2024 1:18pm CDT
RAW: Dashcam video of Dallas officer shooting suspect

Video from a Dallas police squad car's dash camera shows the end of the chase on I-35E in Lewisville. Officers shot and killed 30-year-old Corey Cobb-Bey. They were pursuing him after he shot three officers in Oak Cliff.

DALLAS - Dallas police have released dash camera footage showing the end of a chase involving a police shooting suspect.

Officer Darron Burks was shot while sitting in his squad car outside an Oak Cliff community Center late Thursday.

Dallas Police Department Chief Eddie Garcia called it a "premeditated attack on law enforcement."

The gunman, 30-year-old Corey Cobb-Bey, also shot and wounded two other officers before officers killed him at the end of the chase.

Dallas police shooting suspect: Here's what we know about Corey Cobb-Bey
Dallas police shooting suspect: Here's what we know about Corey Cobb-Bey

Police say 30-year-old Corey Cobb ambushed Officer Darron Burks while he was sitting in his marked police car outside of the Oak Cliff Community Center.

The dash camera video shows Cobb-Bey getting out of his white sedan on Interstate 35E in Lewisville with a shotgun in his left hand.

He can be seen waving at officers as they yell for him to drop the gun.

The video shows several officers firing shots at Cobb-Bey after he walks toward them with the gun pointed in their direction.

Cobb-Bey died at the scene. 

Officers later recovered two shotguns from the crime scene in Lewisville and two handguns from the crime scene in Oak Cliff.

Police said a total of six officers fired shots at Cobb-Bey, hitting him multiple times.

They will be placed on administrative leave as part of a routine investigation.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, the Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit, and the Office of Community Police Oversight will all conduct independent investigations.

No officers were hurt in the exchange of gunfire after the chase.

Funeral services set for fallen Dallas Officer Darron Burks
Funeral services set for fallen Dallas Officer Darron Burks

Services are set for the Dallas Police Department officer killed last week in the line of duty. Officer Darron Burks was shot and killed while sitting in his patrol car on Thursday night.

The two officers who were wounded near the Oak Cliff community center are still recovering.

Sr. Cpl. Jamie Farmer, who was shot in the leg, was released from the hospital on Friday. 

Sr. Cpl. Karissa David was shot in the face and remains in critical but stable condition.