Dallas shooting: 14-year-old killed at Red Bird apartment
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for the person or persons who shot and killed a 14-year-old on Monday morning in the Red Bird neighborhood.
Dallas police responded to an apartment on Mark Trail Way for a health and welfare check for a male on the ground in a breezeway.
Dallas-Fire Rescue responded and found the 14-year-old with a gunshot wound.
He was declared dead at the scene.
Dallas police says there is no suspect information at this time.
READ MORE: 2 suspects in Haltom City grocery store murder arrested in Kansas
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.