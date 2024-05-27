Dallas shooting: 14-year-old killed at Red Bird apartment

Dallas police are looking for the person or persons who shot and killed a 14-year-old on Monday morning in the Red Bird neighborhood.

Dallas police responded to an apartment on Mark Trail Way for a health and welfare check for a male on the ground in a breezeway.

Dallas-Fire Rescue responded and found the 14-year-old with a gunshot wound.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Dallas police says there is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.