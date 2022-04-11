Dallas shooter still at-large following SWAT standoff

article

One man was shot, and another is on the run after an argument ended in gunfire Sunday afternoon in Old East Dallas.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at a gas station near Fitzhugh Boulevard and Gaston Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police they saw the gunman run into a nearby apartment.

SWAT officers surrounded it. But after a five-hour standoff, they determined the man was gone.

Police said they know who the suspect is. They did not release any details about his identity.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE:

Dallas police searching for killer of local pastor

Man arrested after stolen, bullet-riddled SUV found in Uptown Dallas

Advertisement

1 dead, 2 others injured in suspected drive-by shooting in Dallas