Photo shows Dallas suspect wanted for sexually assaulting 2 women in 2 days

The Brief Dallas police are searching for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting two women in two days. The first happened in the Northwest Dallas area this past Friday, and the second assault happened in the Lake Highlands area on Saturday. The suspect is described as a Latin male in his 20s, 5’8" and 180-200 lbs.



Dallas police have released an additional photo of the man wanted for sexually assaulting two women in two days.

Sexual Assault Suspect Wanted

What's new:

Police on Wednesday shared a photo that more clearly shows the sexual assault suspect’s face.

He’s further described as a Latin male in his 20s. He’s about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds.

He was wearing a black ski mask, a white t-shirt, black pants, and black Nike shoes during both assaults.

The suspect is described as a Latin male in his 20s, 5'8", 180-200lbs. In both assaults, the suspect was wearing a black ski mask, black pants, and black Nike shoes with a white swoosh logo.

The backstory:

The sexual assaults happened this past Friday and Saturday at apartment complexes in the Northwest Dallas and Lake Highlands areas.

On April 25, a woman was sleeping in her bed in an apartment near 9700 Dale Crest Drive in the Northwest Dallas area when the suspect entered her apartment through an unsecured window and sexually assaulted her.

On April 26, the same suspect is believed to have sexually assaulted a woman living in an apartment near 8800 Fair Oaks Crossing in the Lake Highlands area.

The two locations are about nine miles apart.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Dallas Police Department or 911 immediately.

Tipsters can contact Detective Carlos Cardenas at 214-671-3683 or Carlos.Cardenas@dallaspolice.gov.