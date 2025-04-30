Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until WED 1:45 PM CDT, Hill County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 12:33 PM CDT until WED 3:45 PM CDT, Johnson County, Hood County, Somervell County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:48 PM CDT until FRI 7:05 AM CDT, Rockwall County, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:23 PM CDT until FRI 8:52 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:45 PM CDT until THU 10:47 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:38 PM CDT until THU 9:38 AM CDT, Dallas County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 2:15 PM CDT, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Collin County, Dallas County, Tarrant County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Parker County, Denton County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:43 AM CDT, Hunt County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 2:30 PM CDT, Hunt County, Fannin County, Wise County, Jack County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:35 PM CDT until FRI 12:45 AM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:28 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:12 AM CDT until FRI 5:40 PM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:15 AM CDT until FRI 1:34 PM CDT, Wise County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Wise County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:11 PM CDT until MON 2:31 AM CDT, Jack County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:15 PM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Red River County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:30 AM CDT, Cooke County
Flood Warning
from WED 12:52 PM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Cooke County
Tornado Watch
from WED 1:13 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Henderson County, Navarro County, Anderson County, Freestone County, Hill County, Ellis County
Tornado Watch
until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Red River County

Photo shows Dallas suspect wanted for sexually assaulting 2 women in 2 days

By
Published  April 30, 2025 12:27pm CDT
Northwest Dallas
FOX 4
article

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call DPD or 911 immediately. (Source: Dallas Police Department)

The Brief

    • Dallas police are searching for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting two women in two days.
    • The first happened in the Northwest Dallas area this past Friday, and the second assault happened in the Lake Highlands area on Saturday.
    • The suspect is described as a Latin male in his 20s, 5’8" and 180-200 lbs.

DALLAS - Dallas police have released an additional photo of the man wanted for sexually assaulting two women in two days.

Sexual Assault Suspect Wanted

What's new:

Police on Wednesday shared a photo that more clearly shows the sexual assault suspect’s face.

He’s further described as a Latin male in his 20s. He’s about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds.

He was wearing a black ski mask, a white t-shirt, black pants, and black Nike shoes during both assaults.

The suspect is described as a Latin male in his 20s, 5’8", 180-200lbs. In both assaults, the suspect was wearing a black ski mask, black pants, and black Nike shoes with a white swoosh logo. (Source: Dallas Police Department)

The backstory:

The sexual assaults happened this past Friday and Saturday at apartment complexes in the Northwest Dallas and Lake Highlands areas.

On April 25, a woman was sleeping in her bed in an apartment near 9700 Dale Crest Drive in the Northwest Dallas area when the suspect entered her apartment through an unsecured window and sexually assaulted her.

On April 26, the same suspect is believed to have sexually assaulted a woman living in an apartment near 8800 Fair Oaks Crossing in the Lake Highlands area.

The two locations are about nine miles apart.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Dallas Police Department or 911 immediately.

Tipsters can contact Detective Carlos Cardenas at 214-671-3683 or Carlos.Cardenas@dallaspolice.gov.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.

