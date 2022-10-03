Dallas Secret Service agent named Texas Chief of School Safety and Security

Former Dallas Secret Service agent John P. Scott will be in charge of safety and security at schools across Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Scott to the newly created role of Chief of School Safety and Security on Monday.

"I am honored to join the Texas Education Agency in this capacity," said Scott. "I plan to work closely with partner agencies and school systems across the state to keep our students and staff safe."

The TEA was tasked with creating the new position following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde in May.

The Chief's job is to make sure that Texas schools are following school safety policies passed by the legislature and make sure that schools are using best practices to be protected against school shootings and other potential threats.

"Protecting Texas children and making our schools safer for all are top priorities, and John Scott is uniquely qualified to help lead our efforts ensuring their safety and security in Texas schools," said Gov. Abbott. "Chief Scott's wealth of experience in security and intelligence and exemplary service to our nation make him the perfect fit as the new Chief of School Safety and Security."

Before his time in the Secret Service, Scott served in the U.S. Army as a field artillery officer and captain.

Scott graduated from Texas Tech University.