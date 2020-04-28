Dallas salon that re-opened in defiance of countywide restrictions ordered closed by judge

A Dallas salon that re-opened last week in defiance of countywide restrictions has been ordered to close by a judge.

The city of Dallas was granted a temporary restraining order against Salon a la Mode by a Dallas County judge, which means there is now a court-ordered cease and desist against the salon.

Judge Eric Moye cited the city's concern that without a TRO, the business will keep operating and will pose "adverse public health effects" from the spread of COVID-19.

Shelley Luther, owner of Salon a La Mode, said last Friday she “had enough” and was willing to go to jail over the debate if it were to ever come down to that.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

City officials issued her citation last Friday along with a cease and desist letter for going against the county’s order that prohibits her non-essential business from reopening.

“All of the small business owners need to have some sort of voice, and we need to stand up for what’s right or we’ll continue to get our freedom taken away,” Luther said last Friday.

A hearing is scheduled for May 11 to determine if the TRO should be changed into a full injunction, which would keep the business closed until all court matters are resolved.

Advertisement

RELATED:

Dallas salon opens for business despite COVID-19 stay-at-home order

Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases