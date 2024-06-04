Trio arrested in Dallas capital murder case
DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested three people for allegedly murdering a man outside a Lake Highlands apartment earlier this year.
45-year-old Scypion Goodin was shot and killed on April 4 at an apartment complex near Royal Lane and Abrams Road.
Last month, police released photos of two men and a woman seen in the area around the time of the shooting.
They asked for help identifying the three individuals so that detectives could question them.
On Friday, police took 30-year-old Jayrien Garrett into custody. Dezmon Looney, 19, and Jakylon Willingham, 22, were arrested on Monday.
All three suspects are now charged with capital murder.