Dallas restaurants on Yelp's 2025 Top 100 Places to Eat list
DALLAS - Yelp has released its 2025 list of the Top 100 Places to Eat, and it includes five restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The list of top restaurants is based on submissions, ratings, the number of reviews and community input.
Yelp says this year's list includes an emphasis on casual dining restaurants.
80 percent of the restaurants on the list are priced at under $30 per person.
The top-ranked restaurant on the list is Holbox in Los Angeles.
The casual Mexican restaurant had more than 1,000 5-star reviews on Yelp.
Local perspective:
The Dallas-Fort Worth area was well-represented on this year's list.
- #32 - EBESU Robata & Sushi in Plano
- #51 - Mike's Chicken in Dallas
- #76 - Yorienn Korean Fried Chicken & Yori Shop of Carrollton
- #82 - The Original Roy Hutchins BBQ in Trophy Club
- #88 - The Mayor's House By Selda in Dallas
Other Texas restaurants to make the list included Tatsumi Sushi in Austin, Southern Yankee Crafthouse in Houston, The Art of Donut in San Antonio and Takara Sushi & Asian Bistro in Cedar Park.
- Holbox, Los Angeles, California
- Twisted Gyros, Hillsboro, Oregon
- De Babel, Scottsdale, Arizona
- Phonomenal, National City, California
- Chellas Arepa Kitchen, Lancaster Pennsylvania
- Wally's Cafe, Rocklin, California
- Aroy Mak Thai Food, Seattle, Washington
- The Good Salad, Santa Clara, California
- Amy's French Bakery & Bistro, Pompano Beach, Florida
- Kaya, Orlando, Florida
- Shlap Muan Wings, Long Beach, California
- Sierra Subs And Salads, Three Rivers, California
- Odeh’s Mediterranean Kitchen, High Point, North Carolina
- Beyer Deli, San Diego, California
- Berry Brand, Tustin, California
- Georgetown Seafood, Folly Beach, South Carolina
- Jack Of Cups Saloon, Glendora, California
- West Coast Cheesesteaks, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Milpa, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Gohan Japanese Cuisine, Southington, Connecticut
- Guy's For Lunch, Roseville, California
- New Village Gastro Pub, Northbrook, Illinois
- Sunbliss Cafe, Anaheim, California
- Dos Mundos, Newberg, Oregon
- Tatsumi Sushi, Austin, Texas
- Shawarma Guys, La Mesa, California
- Tai He Ju, El Monte, California
- Degthai, Nashville, Tennessee
- Mazra, Redwood City, California
- DMV Taqueria, Columbia, Maryland
- GONZO! Ramen, Carlsbad, California
- EBESU Robata & Sushi, Plano, Texas
- Big Jims Roast Beef, San Diego, California
- Baja Cafe, Tucson, Arizona
- Freeman's Grub & Pub, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Pastosa By Lucia, Galt, California
- Baba Kabob, San Diego, California
- Buendia Breakfast & Lunch Cafe, Tucson, Arizona
- Genova Bakery, Stockton, California
- Much Ado About Pizza, Pleasanton, California
- La Frida Mexican Grill & Seafood, Tucson, Arizona
- Lord Empanada, Monrovia, California
- Toasted Gastrobrunch, Las Vegas, Nevada
- R Town Pizza, Reno, Nevada
- Cardelli's Italian Market Deli & Catering, Riverside, California
- Rosemarie’s Burgers, San Diego, California
- Tim's Po-Boys and Wings, Hawthorne, New Jersey
- North Shore Plate Lunch, Norco, California
- Jashan, Nashville, Tennessee
- Heirloom, Fresno, California
- Mike's Chicken, Dallas, Texas
- Twice Removed, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- The Riv, The Dalles, Oregon
- Lawrence Fish Market, Chicago, Illinois
- Sindoore - Indian By Nature, Nashville, Tennessee
- Tito & Pep, Tucson, Arizona
- West Coast Taco Bar, Elk Grove, California
- Doctor Kustom, Tulsa, Oklahoma
- El Green-Go's, Anchorage, Alaska
- Southern Yankee Crafthouse, Houston, Texas
- Nick's Old Fashioned Hamburger House, Lexington, North Carolina
- Odd Duck, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Fresh Tiki Bar, Somerville, New Jersey
- Daddy Ji, Claremont, California
- Chüyz Taco Shop, San Diego, California
- Penelope, Tucson, Arizona
- Cha Menya, Douglaston, New York
- Hachi, Las Vegas, Nevada
- 1608 Crafthouse, Virginia Beach, Virginia
- The Parish, Tucson, Arizona
- La Copine, Yucca Valley, California
- Virtue Restaurant, Chicago, Illinois
- Aunts et Uncles, Brooklyn, New York
- Taqueria El Compa, Roseville, Michigan
- Paju, Seattle, Washington
- Yorienn Korean Fried Chicken & Yori Shop of Carrollton 요리엔 한식, Carrollton, Texas
- Side Piece Kitchen, Tacoma, Washington
- Slater's 50/50, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Saizon, Fresno, California
- Cha Cha Cha Cuban Cafe, Kenilworth, New Jersey
- Daeho Kalbijjim & Beef Soup, San Mateo, California
- The Original Roy Hutchins Barbeque, Trophy Club, Texas
- Top Sushi & Oyster 2, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Yellowbelly, St. Louis, Missouri
- Single Fin Surf Grill, San Diego, California
- Noodle Box Kitchen, Reno, Nevada
- Wafaa N Mike Cafe, Jacksonville, Florida
- The Mayor’s House By Selda, Dallas, Texas
- Prime 141, Enterprise, Nevada
- Chez Kenzo Bar & Grill, Honolulu, Hawaii
- Fat Salmon, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Heritage Barbecue, San Juan Capistrano, California
- Rintaro, San Francisco, California
- Burma Superstar, San Francisco, California
- Engawa Fusion, Sacramento, California
- Ambli Global Cuisine - DTC, Denver, Colorado
- The Art of Donut, San Antonio, Texas
- Takara Sushi & Asian Bistro, Cedar Park, Texas
- OC Taco, Oregon City, Oregon
- Pasta Moon, Half Moon Bay, California
The Source: Information in this article comes from Yelp.