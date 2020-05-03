Dallas residents facing eviction or foreclosure due to COVID-19 pandemic can apply for assistance

In addition to more funding to help small businesses, the city of Dallas is also launching a program to help people facing eviction or foreclosure in the wake of COVID-19.

This program is aimed at helping people with rent, mortgages, and even utilities, but people will have to act fast.

Application pre-screening will be done on a first come, first serve basis.

Applicants will need to be prepared with the required documents, which include those that prove identity, loss of income, and show rent and mortgage status.

Application pre-screening does not guarantee that an applicant will move forward in the process.

Certain people are not eligible. Those include city of Dallas employees and their immediate family, as well as those in public housing or using housing vouchers.

$1,500 is the maximum monthly assistance, and ranges from 3 to 24 months.

The money will be paid directly to the landlord, lender, or utility, and they will need to be registered as a vendor with the city of Dallas.

Late fees will not be covered.

The city will ask that they be waived, but it will be left to the discretion of the landlord, lender, or utility company.

And unlike the small business programs, applicants can apply by phone.

But city officials said they expect a high number of calls.

Click here for Rental or Mortgage Assistance FAQ.

