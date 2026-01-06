Dallas residents demand safety upgrades following 'nonstop' holiday gunfire

The Brief A bullet pierced a toddler's bedroom ceiling in Northwest Dallas on New Year’s Eve, narrowly missing a two-year-old’s crib. Dallas police received 759 calls regarding celebratory gunfire this holiday, a slight decrease from last year but a persistent public safety concern. City leaders are exploring tech solutions like drones and sensors, though a formal, tangible plan to pinpoint and stop random gunfire remains under development.



Dallas City Council member Gay Donnell Willis says she did have people in her Northwest Dallas district reach out about New Year’s gunfire. Including a family who had a bullet come through their roof.

A family left frustrated and terrified of stray bullets, is now pushing for more urgency on this issue.

A near-miss in the nursery

What we know:

A Northwest Dallas family sent FOX 4 a video of their New Year’s Eve scare. A bullet went through the roof, the attic floor, and then through the ceiling of their son's room.

If you zoom in, you can see the hole just feet away from their 2-year-old's crib.

The family found a casing when they woke up New Year’s Day and called Dallas police to open a case.

Local perspective:

Councilmember Willis was contacted by this family and a few others who asked what was next for the city council and Dallas police.

"Random gunfire is tough because it may happen when someone drives away," said Willis. "I have asked that they do a follow-up on how many arrests were made. Closing the loop on the call and the action."

Hundreds of holiday gunfire calls

Dallas police say they responded to 759 calls related to celebratory gunfire over the New Year’s holiday. That number was down by about a hundred from last year.

Chief Daniel Comeaux held a press conference on New Year’s Eve prior to an expected influx of calls.

"We don’t want to have to tie up all the emergency lines with gunfire, just celebratory gunfire," said Comeaux.

"I think a lot of people aren't calling it in anymore because it's like, you know, you show up hours later," said Dallas City Council member Cara Mendelsohn.

Technology vs. response times

Tackling random gunfire was a topic of discussion at last month's public safety committee meeting at Dallas City Hall. Dallas police said they're trying to integrate different technologies to pinpoint the gunfire: drones, sensors, cameras.

However, that plan isn't tangible yet and requires time and testing.

Hidden danger on Dallas roofs

What they're saying:

Brandon Roberts, with Priority Roofing, says he's familiar with close calls, showing us bullets he's found inside Dallas homes.

"From 22 to 9 millimeters to 40 to 45 calibers," said Roberts. "I've found it embedded in roofs. Through a roof and insulin above a kitchen table."

Plus, Roberts says he and his wife hear gunfire in his Northeast Dallas neighborhood.

"New Year’s Eve is nonstop. On the other regular nights, you will hear it every other night at least, and when you do hear it on nights, you hear it more than once."

What's next:

Random gunfire is a priority three call, with priority one being the most urgent.

At this month's public safety committee meeting, Council Member Cara Mendelsohn said they will continue to conversation on combating random gunfire next week.