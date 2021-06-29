Dallas Regional Chamber hopes sweepstakes encourages people to get vaccinated, return to work

As a strategy to get more people vaccinated, the Dallas Regional Chamber has launched a sweepstakes of prizes that include airline tickets and tickets to sporting events.

The sweepstakes is motivating people to get the vaccine and take care of business.

Roynell Byers got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Workforce Solutions in Red Bird Mall.

"It did take me a while to do it," she said. "I fought with it. I did fight with it."

But now, Byers’ job is opening up at 100%.

"That played a major role in my decision but also just keeping my son safe, my family and my mother and father safe," she said.

"We see firsthand every day the devastating impact the pandemic has on working families and how its impacted people's lives and their paychecks," said Workforce Solutions of Greater Dallas President Laurie Labouillon Larrea.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, retail and transportation have been down in Dallas and Fort Worth.

Revenue for small businesses in leisure and hospitality is down more than 50%. Employment numbers across our region have not come back to pre-pandemic levels.

And vaccinations in Dallas County have been around 57% for at least one shot. That’s below the national average of 65%.

"So small businesses are still hurting," said Dallas Regional Chamber President Dale Petroskey.

That’s why the chamber is launching a regional incentive initiative called Take Care of Business DFW. The message you'll soon see across Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties.

"We know three things that Texans like: sports, travel and having fun," Petroskey said.

People who get fully vaccinated can register for big prizes at takecareofbusiness.org.

American Airlines is donating 30 round trip tickets, Southwest Airlines is donating 24 and all the major sports teams are offering passes to games and autographed gear.

"We'll have two rounds of drawings: one on July 30 and another on Sept. 7. And all you have to do to claim your prize is prove you were vaccinated between those two dates," Petroskey said.

The hope is to give small businesses a shot at getting back on track and increase vaccination celebrations.

To be eligible, people must show proof that they received a COVID-19 vaccination between June 9 and August 31. Entrants must be current resident of Dallas County, Collin County, Denton County or Tarrant County.

