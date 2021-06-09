Dallas Regional Chamber announces campaign, sweepstakes to get more people vaccinated

article

The Dallas Regional Chamber is starting a campaign and sweepstakes in order to get more North Texans vaccinated for COVID-19.

The "Taking Care of Business" initiative launched Wednesday and will have social media and billboard advertising, along with a sweepstake prizes that include flights and tickets to Cowboys and FC Dallas games.

It’s a part of the chamber’s push to encourage people to get vaccinated at a critical time when vaccinations have slowed down.

So far, more than half of Texans over the age of 12 have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Dallas Regional Chamber is aiming to push that number to 70% this summer.

Chamber reps say it’s a part of getting life and business back to normal as the chamber estimates about one in three North Texas businesses closed during the pandemic.

The chamber says they’re also focused on reaching communities of color that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 with several community outreach events.

"Right now, we’re at about 60%, and we want to get to 70% by the end of the summer," explained Latosha Herron-Bruff with Dallas Regional Chamber. "That would get us closer to herd immunity, which would mean we would need an additional 600,000 North Texans to get vaccinated. And we feel pretty confident we can get that done."

The sweepstakes will launch later this month and is open to residents in Dallas, Collin, Tarrant, and Denton counties.

LINK: Take Care of Business DFW