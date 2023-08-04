VIDEO: Dallas officer shoots armed man inside Pleasant Grove motel room filled with stolen merchandise

Dallas police released body camera video on Friday of an officer shooting an armed man inside of a Pleasant Grove motel room filled with stolen merchandise earlier this week.

Police were called to the Red Crown Inn off CF Hawn Freeway Wednesday morning while they were responding to a call about stolen items.

A box truck stolen from a business overnight was tracked to the motel.

Officers spotted a man, later identified as 41-year-old Clifford Osmer, attempting to climb out of a window.

He then went back inside.

Body camera video showed the officer entering the room and a gunshot from the suspect.

"He tried to kill them," said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia on Friday afternoon.

Senior Corporal Rene Dominguez, a veteran officer since 1989, and Officer David Cortinas, who joined the force in 2022, then returned fire hitting Osmer.

Officers then administered first aid to the suspect. He was later taken to the hospital.

"I don't know if I could be any prouder," said Chief Garcia of how his officers acted after the shooting.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Chief Garcia said thousands of dollars worth of stolen items in the motel room. The stolen box truck was also recovered at another location.

The gun that was used to shoot at officers was also stolen.

Osmer will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant. Additional charges are pending.

"This was a career criminal who was desperate," said Garcia.

The chief said Osmer has a long wrap sheet, including burglary, assault, theft and organized crime.

The incident is under investigation by the Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit and the Dallas County District Attorney’s office.

This is the sixth officer-involved shooting by Dallas police this year.