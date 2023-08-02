Dallas police shoot armed suspect at Pleasant Grove motel

article

Dallas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Pleasant Grove area of Southeast Dallas.

Images from SKY 4 show a large police presence at the scene of the shooting along the CF Hawn Freeway service road near Interstate 635.

Police said officers responded to the Red Crown Motel around 10 a.m. for a report of stolen items.

They located a male suspect who reportedly fired shots at them. The officers returned fire, hitting the suspect.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There are no reports of injured officers.

FOX 4 will continue to update this story as details become available.