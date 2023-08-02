Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Freestone County, Anderson County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Red Flag Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
Red Flag Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County

Dallas police shoot armed suspect at Pleasant Grove motel

Pleasant Grove
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Pleasant Grove area of Southeast Dallas.

Images from SKY 4 show a large police presence at the scene of the shooting along the CF Hawn Freeway service road near Interstate 635.

Police said officers responded to the Red Crown Motel around 10 a.m. for a report of stolen items.

They located a male suspect who reportedly fired shots at them. The officers returned fire, hitting the suspect.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There are no reports of injured officers.

FOX 4 will continue to update this story as details become available.