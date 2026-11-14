Dallas weather: Cold, wet weekend for North Texas starts late Saturday

The Brief Rain chances will gradually increase during Saturday, with widespread rain expected by Saturday evening. Some storms are possible as rainfall intensity increases late Saturday into Sunday morning. Upwards of an inch of rain is expected in the DFW area before ending later Sunday.



Saturday will start off a cold and wet weekend for the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Timeline:

FOX 7 Meteorologist Berkeley Taylor said that while some showers are possible during the day on Saturday, rain chances will increase toward Saturday evening.

The heaviest rainfall is expected Sunday, especially during earlier times of the day.

Some thunderstorms are possible as the heaviest rain moves through North Texas on Sunday. Upwards of an inch of rainfall is likely across much of the region.

What's next:

Drier weather is expected by Sunday evening, but temperatures will drop quickly behind the storms. Highs will struggle to reach the low 50s on Sunday and drop into the 40s Sunday night.

Windy weather will make those lower temperatures feel even colder.