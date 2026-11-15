USPS semi-truck ends up partially over I-35W railing in Fort Worth due to wet weather
FORT WORTH, Texas - Inclement weather contributed to multiple traffic accidents across the Fort Worth area on Sunday, including a wreck involving a U.S. Postal Service semi-truck that ended up partially over a highway railing, authorities said.
Semi hanging off I-35 overpass
What we know:
Officers responded to several crashes believed to be linked to the current weather conditions. In the most prominent incident, Fort Worth police and fire crews worked to clear the scene involving the USPS 18-wheeler on northbound Interstate 35W near 28th Street, where the truck came to rest partially over the railing.
Authorities said no fatalities or major injuries have been reported in connection with any of the crashes. Motorists were urged to use caution while emergency crews continue clearing the roadways.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.