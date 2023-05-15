Expand / Collapse search

Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy pleads guilty to weapons charge

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy pleads not guilty to weapons charge in federal court

A Dallas rapper faced weapons charges in federal court one day after U.S. Marshals served a warrant, arrested him and seized a tiger cub from his home.

DALLAS - Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy accepted a deal to plead guilty to a weapon charge last week.

Trapboy Freddy, whose real name is Devarius Dontez Moore, pleaded guilty to the charge on May 11.

The sentencing terms have not been finalized, but the deal includes a prison sentence that will be less than 10 years, a fine up to $250,000 and supervised release.

The Dallas rapper made headlines last year when U.S. Marshals found a tiger cub in his Red Bird-area home while serving a warrant.

Dallas Animal Services took the tiger from the home and placed it in "protective custody."

According to the indictment, Moore, who is a felon, knowingly possessed a firearm.

Previous cases include engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful carry of a firearm, assault, drug possession, and multiple probation violations.