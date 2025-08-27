Dallas rapper FBG Murda shot in Irving case that he’s a suspect in

article

The Brief Dallas rap artist FBG Murda, whose real name is Cayto Rivers, was shot in Irving on Tuesday. Police said Rivers is one of two suspects accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an altercation at a muffler shop. It's nto clear who fired that shot that struck Rivers or how serious his injuries are.



FBG Murda Shot

What we know:

Irving police said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a business located in the 1000 block of E. Irving Boulevard.

Investigators believe 21-year-old Cayto Rivers and 21-year-old Elijah Jacobs got into an argument with the business owners, and there was a physical altercation.

Rivers and Jacobs allegedly entered a restricted area of the muffler shop. When they were asked to leave, they became aggressive and pulled out firearms. A struggle ensued.

One of the victims ended up being dragged by a vehicle as Rivers and Jacobs tried to flee.

A firearm was also discharged, and Rivers was shot.

Officers located Rivers and Jacobs about a block away. Rivers was taken to the hospital, and Jacobs was booked into jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Rivers is facing the same charge and will be booked into jail once he is medically cleared, police said.

Dig deeper:

Rivers, who also goes by the artist name FBG Murda, appeared at the top of the Dallas Observer’s list of 20 Dallas-Fort Worth Rappers to Watch in 2025.

He has nearly 400,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and his track "D To Da Murder" with fellow North Texas rapper BAK Jay has more than 11 million streams.

What we don't know:

Rivers's current condition is unknown. It's not clear how serious his injuries are.

Police have not said who fired the shot that struck Rivers.