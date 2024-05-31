Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Navarro County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
13
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:32 AM CDT until SUN 6:40 PM CDT, Navarro County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:21 PM CDT until SAT 8:19 AM CDT, Bosque County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:30 AM CDT until SAT 10:30 AM CDT, Comanche County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:24 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 PM CDT, Comanche County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Kaufman County, Ellis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:20 PM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:52 AM CDT until FRI 5:16 PM CDT, Tarrant County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:55 PM CDT until SAT 6:40 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:47 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:30 AM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:20 AM CDT, Red River County

Dallas is raising the Pride Flag over city buildings in honor of Pride Month

By Mya Miles
Published  May 31, 2024 10:55am CDT
Dallas
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - The city of Dallas is holding an official Pride flag-raising ceremony and Resource Fair today at 5 p.m. at City Hall Plaza in honor of Pride Month. 

Throughout the whole month of June, the Pride flag will fly over the Dallas city skyline. 

Following the flag-raising ceremony, there will be a Kickoff Party Celebration at AT&T Discovery District. City partners will light the city skies with multi-colored lights from Friday to Saturday. 

Dallas Pride parade and festival return to Fair Park

Dallas Pride returns to Fair Park this weekend with an expanded festival and parade this year. Executive director Sherrell Cross joined Good Day to talk about the two-day event and the nonprofit that works to support and celebrate the local LGBTQ+ community.

Dallas Pride, the nonprofit that works to support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, is hosting a parade and festival this weekend. Admission is free. 

"We have so many great sponsors that come, and this year we’re doing something that is really different. We’ve never had an honorary grand marshal, so we have Billy Porter joining us," said Sherrell Cross, executive director of Dallas Pride. 

The parade will have 179 participants, possibly including the Dallas Mavericks. It will trail through Fair Park and will include bands, colorful costumes, and more. This is set to start Saturday at 2 p.m. 

The festival will have zones set up for guests of all ages. Zones like a family pride zone for children aged 0 to 12. Teen zone for ages 13 to 19, which includes a skating rink job fair and more. Last but not least, a zone where seniors can get health screenings. 

For more information, you can visit Dallaspride.org