Dallas is raising the Pride Flag over city buildings in honor of Pride Month

article

The city of Dallas is holding an official Pride flag-raising ceremony and Resource Fair today at 5 p.m. at City Hall Plaza in honor of Pride Month.

Throughout the whole month of June, the Pride flag will fly over the Dallas city skyline.

Following the flag-raising ceremony, there will be a Kickoff Party Celebration at AT&T Discovery District. City partners will light the city skies with multi-colored lights from Friday to Saturday.

Dallas Pride, the nonprofit that works to support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, is hosting a parade and festival this weekend. Admission is free.

"We have so many great sponsors that come, and this year we’re doing something that is really different. We’ve never had an honorary grand marshal, so we have Billy Porter joining us," said Sherrell Cross, executive director of Dallas Pride.

The parade will have 179 participants, possibly including the Dallas Mavericks. It will trail through Fair Park and will include bands, colorful costumes, and more. This is set to start Saturday at 2 p.m.

Related article

The festival will have zones set up for guests of all ages. Zones like a family pride zone for children aged 0 to 12. Teen zone for ages 13 to 19, which includes a skating rink job fair and more. Last but not least, a zone where seniors can get health screenings.

For more information, you can visit Dallaspride.org.