4 victims in Dallas apartment shooting named, families holding vigil Tuesday

Family members and loved ones are holding a candlelight vigil outside the Northwest Dallas apartment complex where four people were killed over the weekend.

18-year-old Juan Diego Cruz, 24-year-old Lupe Cruz, 20-year-old Jasmine Borjas Santos and 21-year-old Fatima Guadalupe Alvarado Fuentes were shot and killed inside an apartment along Villaverde Avenue near Forest and Marsh Lanes.

20-year-old Azucena Sanchez and 18-year-old Artemio Maldonado have been charged with murder in the shooting.

Azucena Sanchez (left) and Artemio Maldonado (right)

Family members told investigators Sanchez was the ex-girlfriend of Juan Cruz and the two had been in a custody dispute over their son, according to the arrest affidavit.

According to court documents, relatives found the victims in the apartment on Sunday night. They went to check on the victims when they stopped answering their phones.

Police arrested Sanchez and Maldonado around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Court documents say Maldonado admitted to the shootings.

Family members tell FOX 4 Lupe Cruz and Juan Cruz were brothers. Lupe Cruz's wife was one of the other victims, the other was a female friend.

A vigil outside will be held outside the apartment complex at 7 p.m.



