How to navigate Dallas for the 2026 World Cup: Travel, Matches, and Food

As fans from around the globe descend on Texas for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Dallas, also dubbed "Big D", is one of two cities rolling out the welcome mat.

Whether visiting fans are coming for match day, a semifinal, or just the Texas-sized attractions, here’s what you need to know about experiencing Dallas like a local with stadium information, food spots, cultural attractions, along with lodging and transportation for FIFA fans everywhere visiting to see their country.

As World Cup fans prepare for matches in North Texas next summer, the Dallas region is ready to deliver a Texas-sized welcome with global flavor.

Dallas Stadium: Venue and Schedule

What we know:

The area’s flagship venue, normally known as AT&T Stadium, will be renamed to Dallas Stadium during the tournament under FIFA rules barring corporate naming. Boasting over 94,000 seats, Dallas Stadium is the largest 2026 World Cup arena, and it’s also one of the most expensive stadiums ever built.

The sprawling arena will host several matches, including a semifinal, making it one of the busiest sites for the 2026 World Cup tournament.

Dallas Stadium will host five key group-stage games, including:

Group Stage: Sunday, June 14: Netherlands vs Japan

Group Stage: Wednesday, June 17: England vs Croatia

Group Stage: Monday, June 22: Argentina vs Austria

Group Stage: Thursday, June 25: Japan vs Ukr / Swe / Pol / Alb

Group Stage: Saturday, June 27: Jordan vs Argentina

Matches that will be determined by performance:

Round of 32: Tuesday, June 30.

Round of 32: Friday, July 3.

Round of 16: Monday, July 6.

Semi-final match: Tuesday, July 14.

Transportation in the North Texas

Local perspective:

Travelers arriving in the "Big D" should be prepared for long distances as the Metroplex covers more land than some countries, and match-day trips can be lengthy.

Downtown Dallas will also serve as a hub off the pitch: the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will function as the International Broadcast Center (IBC) for the World Cup, bringing media and international visitors into the heart of the city.

Base hotels for the participating teams are listed at four locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth metro.

Dallas Baptist University - Westin Dallas Downtown

FC Dallas Stadium - Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West

University of Dallas - Omni Las Colinas Hotel

TCU - Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel

North Texas Transportation

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport will serve as the main gateway for international visitors.

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit, otherwise known as DART, will provide rail and bus service across the region, though shuttles, rideshare and rental cars are expected to be the primary way fans reach Dallas Stadium. Dallas Area Rapid Transit officials said as the agency plans for the World Cup, it is treating it like 39 days of rush hour traffic.

Places to eat in Dallas

Dig deeper:

Visitors will find a city built around food, culture and marquee attractions.

From brisket and Tex-Mex to Latin American kitchens, Dallas’ dining scene reflects its diverse communities. Visitors quickly discover that Dallas is a food city at its core, one shaped by global cultures as much as Texas tradition. World Cup fans looking to fuel up between matches will find an incredible range of flavors across the Metroplex.

For classic Texas barbecue, Pecan Lodge and Terry Black’s attracts locals and visitors alike, serving brisket, ribs, and sides that define the region’s smoky heritage. For a more upscale but equally iconic experience, Cattleack Barbeque is consistently rated among the state’s best and offers limited hours that make it a sought-after stop for dedicated foodies.

Tex-Mex is another must-taste category in Dallas, with favorites like Mia’s Tex-Mex, El Fenix, and Javier’s delivering enchiladas, tacos, and sizzling fajitas that pair perfectly with a match-day margarita.

Where to stay for the World Cup?

Finding the right place to stay can greatly enhance a fan’s World Cup experience. Dallas offers accommodations ranging from boutique hotels and high-rise luxury towers to family-friendly resorts and budget-friendly options.

Many visitors will gravitate toward Downtown Dallas, where hotels like the Omni, the Statler, and the Adolphus provide proximity to dining, nightlife, museums, and the International Broadcast Center at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Downtown is also one of the most transit-accessible areas for DART riders.

For fans prioritizing direct access to Dallas Stadium, the Arlington Entertainment District is a central hub. The area around Texas Live features new hotel developments, walkable entertainment, and quick access to Dallas Stadium for travelers who want a lively atmosphere on match days.

What's next:

Regardless of where fans stay, the region’s size means planning ahead is key. Match days may involve longer travel times, so choosing a home based on preferred nightlife, restaurants, or transit access can make the FIFA World Cup experience smoother and more memorable.