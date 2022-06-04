Dallas Pride Festival held at Fair Park with 'Live Out Proud' theme

article

The annual Dallas Pride Festival returned in full force to Fair Park this weekend after the last several years have been scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's theme is Live Out Proud.

The family friendly event features games, live entertainment, face painters, and more than 200 local vendors.

The festival runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will wrap up with a rainbow-themed fireworks display.

The parade starts Sunday at 2 p.m.