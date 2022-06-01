Dallas' Pride flag unveiled at Dallas Love Field

article

June 1 marks the start of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and the city of Dallas and Dallas Love Field Airport are showing support.

At a ceremony Wednesday morning, airport officials and Dallas City Council members unveiled the city’s Pride flag that will be flown at several city buildings.

This is the second year the airport has flown the flag.

"My hope is here, in the city of Dallas, we are welcoming no matter what background, what ethnicity we're from, what orientation, but that we are all a welcoming city, and we learn from one another," Dallas City Councilman Jesse Moreno said.

The Pride flag will stay up for the month of June.

Multi-colored lights will also be up in the Downtown Dallas skyline on June 3-5 in support of Pride Month.