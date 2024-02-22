Dallas police found a man shot to death at a motel in the Red Bird area.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire just before midnight Wednesday at the Ari Motel on Preferred Place, which is near Interstate 20 and Camp Wisdom Road.

The shooter was gone by the time they arrived, but they found and arrested a suspect nearby.

Police have not yet identified that person or the man who died.

They said the victim’s young son witnessed the shooting and ran to get help.

Investigators believe the shooting may be linked to domestic violence.