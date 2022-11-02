Dallas police release video of deadly shootout with suspect

Dallas police released body camera video on Wednesday of a deadly shootout with a man they said fired shots at officers as they approached him.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 30 after someone called 911 to report a fight between a man with a gun and another person just southeast of Fair Park.

Bystanders say the man pulled out a gun as people were watching a football game.

"There was an argument going on between individuals with one person with a gun" said Kristin Lowman, Dallas Police's Assistant Director of Public Information.

When officers got to the location near Scyene Road and Fitzhugh Avenue, they approached 61-year-old Donathy Doddy. Video from the officers’ body cameras reportedly shows Doddy pulling a gun from his pants.

Police said Doddy then charged at the officers.

"[The video] shows that the suspect fired at least one shot. Officers returned fire. At that point, the suspect was hit. That suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition," said Kristin Lowman with the Dallas Police Department.

Doddy later died from his injuries.

No officers involved in the shooting were hurt.

Police said one other person was injured and hospitalized. There’s no word on that person’s condition or how they were involved.