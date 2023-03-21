Dallas police to release body camera video of officer shooting armed suspect

On Tuesday, Dallas police will release body camera video of an officer shooting an armed man over the weekend.

Police said it happened around 7 p.m. Sunday as officers were patrolling at an apartment complex near Ross and Fitzhugh Avenues in Old East Dallas.

The officers said they recognized the man from previous crimes, including vehicle break-ins.

Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia said officers deployed a Taser, but it was ineffective. The suspect pulled out a gun and continued to struggle. That's when an officer fired one shot, hitting the man.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The body camera video will be shown to the public during a news conference on Tuesday. Police are also expected to release more information about the suspect.

