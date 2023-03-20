Dallas police shoot armed man during struggle

Dallas officers shot a person who allegedly pulled out a gun during a struggle.

Police said it happened around 7 p.m. Sunday as officers were patrolling at an apartment complex near Ross and Fitzhugh avenues in Old East Dallas.

The officers reportedly recognized the man from previous crimes, including vehicle break-ins.

Police said he fought the officers when they approached him.

Drive-by shooting at vigil for murder victim in Dallas injures 4

"The officers tried to deploy a Taser which was ineffective. The suspect at the point pulled out a firearm and continued to struggle. At one point the struggle continued. The suspect still had the firearm in his hand. One officer at that point fired one round," said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

No officers were hurt.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Family of missing Dallas woman left with questions after finding her body days after crash

His name has not yet been released.

Police said they will release more details about the incident in the next few days.