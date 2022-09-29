Dallas police to release body cam video of deadly shootout in Far East Dallas

Dallas police will release body camera video of officer's deadly shootout with an armed suspect in Far East Dallas on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a call on Shiloh Road near Gus Thomasson Road just before 6 a.m. about a man in the middle of the street pointing guns at drivers and vehicles. They say the gunman refused officers' commands to drop his weapon and surrender before opening fire on officers.

"It was around 5:50 in the morning, and I heard about 20 gunshots," said witness Alicia Shook.

The suspect was killed, no others were hurt.

SKY 4 showed a number of evidence markers on the ground in the area of the shooting.

Officers were also seen collecting three long guns from the front porch and a pickup truck being taken away that neighbors said belonged to the dead man.

Dallas police are expected to release the body camera footage at a news conference at 12:45 a.m.

