Dallas police to release video of shootout with capital murder suspect that injured officer, suspect

Dallas police are expected to release new body camera video showing a shootout between officers and a capital murder suspect last week.

The video is expected to be released at a 2:45 p.m. news conference on Monday.

On Nov. 16, a U.S. Marshals Task Force, which included DPD officers, went to an apartment on Adleta Boulevard in Far Northeast Dallas to serve a warrant to a suspect.

Sources tell FOX 4 the suspect was 20-year-old Jordan Owens, who was wanted for the murder of 23-year-old Chiquavion Ross on Forest Lane on Oct. 16.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the suspect began firing at officers after they knocked, announced their presences and breached the door.

"While the suspect was in his apartment, shot down to our officers," said Chief Garcia on Thursday.

One officer was shot in the lower leg.

The suspect was hit multiple times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The officer, who has not been identified, was said to be okay and in "great spirits" shortly after the shooting.

