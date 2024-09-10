Dallas police shooting: Suspect with replica handgun killed by officers

The Dallas Police Department released body camera footage of a deadly police shooting from over the weekend.

The shooting happened Saturday night on Norwalk Avenue in northwest Dallas.

911 callers said a suspect with what appeared to be a gun, was attempting to break into an apartment.

When officers arrived they told the suspect multiple times in English and Spanish to show his hands. The suspect then pulled what looked like a gun from his waistband and officers opened fire, according to Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

The suspect, a 29-year-old, was shot and killed.

No officers were injured.

It was later discovered that the gun was a replica.

"The officers did not know it was a replica firearm, they thought it was a real firearm," said Chief Garcia.

The suspect was a Guatemalan national who had been deported in May 2024.

Police believe the suspect was looking for his brother's apartment at the time of the shooting.