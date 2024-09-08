Officer fatally shoots armed break-in suspect at northwest Dallas apartment, police say

Dallas police officers shot and killed a man they say was trying to break into an apartment on Saturday night.

Officers were called to Norwalk Avenue in northwest Dallas around 8 p.m.

911 callers said an armed suspect was attempting to break into an apartment.

Police confronted the suspect when they arrived at the scene.

Officers told the suspect multiple times to show their hands. The suspect then pulled a gun from their waistband.

"My officer fired at the suspect and the suspect is deceased," said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

More information is expected to be released at a press conference this week.

FOX 4 crews spoke to Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia at the location of the shooting on Saturday night.






