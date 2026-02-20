Suspect killed during confrontation with Dallas police SWAT officers

The Brief Police shot and killed a suspect after he allegedly pointed a gun at an officer's head during a warrant execution in West Dallas on Friday morning. The DEA warrant was being served by a joint task force that included Dallas SWAT officers. The suspect’s identity has not been released. However, police are expected to share that information, along with body camera footage of the incident, next week.



A suspect was shot and killed after he allegedly pointed a gun at police officers in West Dallas on Friday morning.

What we know:

According to the Dallas Police Department, it happened as police and SWAT officers were executing a warrant in the 1000 block of Shaw Street just after 10 a.m. on Friday.

"As the SWAT team was making entry, an individual with a gun pointed a gun at the officers. Officers discharged their firearm, killing the suspect at that time. Officers immediately rendered aid, trying to help the suspect that was just shot. He ended up dying at the scene," said Chief Daniel Comeaux.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Dallas police officer-involved shooting

Dig deeper:

Chief Comeaux said the warrant that the officers were executing was from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

"It's a warrant that was being collaborated between a task force, and we were executing the warrant in Dallas," he said.

When asked about the officers' de-escalation efforts, the chief implied there wasn't time for that.

"This gun was pointed directly at the officer's head, and the officer was able to shoot the suspect and keep everyone else safe behind him," Comeaux said.

Only one officer fired shots. That officer will be placed on routine administrative leave while the department and Dallas County District Attorney's Office conduct independent investigations.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified the suspect.

They are expected to share more details and body camera video of the officer-involved shooting at a later date.