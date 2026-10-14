Armed suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot during Dallas police warrant operation at motel

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The Brief A suspect died from a fatal self-inflicted gunshot during a warrant execution at the Mustang Inn along I-35. Officers serving narcotics and probation warrants were confronted by the suspect, prompting one officer to discharge their weapon. None of the responding officers were hurt; authorities are investigating whether the suspect fired any shots at police before turning the gun on himself.



An armed suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon as Dallas police executed a warrant at a motel along Interstate 35, authorities said.

Dallas officer-involved shooting

What we know:

Officers with the department's Crime Response Team arrived around 12:20 p.m. at the Mustang Inn, located in the 400 block of South R.L. Thornton Freeway, to serve warrants related to narcotics and a probation violation. Investigators located the suspect at the motel using FLOCK license plate recognition cameras.

During the operation, the suspect confronted officers while armed with a long rifle, prompting one officer to discharge their weapon.

According to police officials, the suspect remained armed as officers gave repeated verbal commands, which were ignored. The suspect then fired the weapon at himself. It remains unclear whether the suspect fired any shots at officers prior to the fatal self-inflicted gunshot.

No officers were injured during the encounter.

Dallas Police Department commanders and public information officers responded to the scene, and the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.