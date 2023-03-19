Expand / Collapse search

Drive-by shooting at vigil for murder victim in Dallas injures 4

DALLAS - Dallas police said four people were hospitalized after a drive-by shooting Saturday night at a vigil for a murder victim.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m., in the 7400 block of S. Westmoreland Road.

There was a candlelight vigil for a recent murder victim being held outside a store.

Police said a white Chrysler was passing by the vigil and someone inside opened fire.

People at the vigil returned fire at the car before it drove off.

Four people were shot and taken to hospitals. Police said they were in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police are continuing to investigate.