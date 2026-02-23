Dallas police to release video of suspect killed in confrontation with SWAT officers

The Brief Dallas Police will release body camera footage and provide updates at a 3 p.m. news conference today regarding a fatal officer-involved shooting. SWAT officers shot and killed a suspect on Friday morning after he allegedly pointed a handgun at them while they were serving a federal warrant. The suspect’s identity remains unknown, and police have not yet confirmed if he was the specific individual named in the narcotics warrant.



The Dallas Police Department is expected to provide an update and release body camera video of a deadly confrontation between a suspect and SWAT officers.

The suspect was shot and killed after he allegedly pointed a gun at the officers in West Dallas on Friday morning.

Dallas Police Shooting

What's new:

The department will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. on Monday to provide an update on the officer-involved shooting.

You will be able to watch the event live in a video player on this page.

The backstory:

The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. on Friday as Dallas officers were working with a narcotics task force to execute a federal warrant in the 1000 block of Shaw Street.

"As the SWAT team was making entry, an individual with a gun pointed a gun at the officers. Officers discharged their firearm, killing the suspect at that time. Officers immediately rendered aid, trying to help the suspect that was just shot. He ended up dying at the scene," said Chief Daniel Comeaux.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified the suspect or said whether he was the person named in the warrant.