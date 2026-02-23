Dallas police to release video of suspect killed in confrontation with SWAT officers
DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department is expected to provide an update and release body camera video of a deadly confrontation between a suspect and SWAT officers.
The suspect was shot and killed after he allegedly pointed a gun at the officers in West Dallas on Friday morning.
Dallas Police Shooting
What's new:
The department will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. on Monday to provide an update on the officer-involved shooting.
You will be able to watch the event live in a video player on this page.
The backstory:
The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. on Friday as Dallas officers were working with a narcotics task force to execute a federal warrant in the 1000 block of Shaw Street.
"As the SWAT team was making entry, an individual with a gun pointed a gun at the officers. Officers discharged their firearm, killing the suspect at that time. Officers immediately rendered aid, trying to help the suspect that was just shot. He ended up dying at the scene," said Chief Daniel Comeaux.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet identified the suspect or said whether he was the person named in the warrant.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and past news coverage.