Dallas police seize nearly 400lbs of marijuana after receiving tip

The Brief Dallas police seized nearly 400 pounds of marijuana from a storage facility after receiving a tip. A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with a second-degree felony for possession of marijuana. The suspect, Zhenqi Lin, has since bonded out of jail.



A tip led Dallas police to a storage facility where they seized nearly 400 pounds of marijuana and arrested a man on drug possession charges.

The Dallas Police Department’s Special Investigations Division received a tip about a large shipment of marijuana being prepared for transport to the city. Detectives tracked the shipment to a storage facility in the 4300 block of Communications Drive.

SID officers established probable cause, obtained a search warrant, and on August 6, 2025, executed it on the location in the 4300 block of Communications Drive. Detectives seized approximately 179,081.7 grams, or about 398 pounds, of marijuana. (Sou Expand

Dallas Drug Bust

After establishing probable cause and obtaining a search warrant, detectives executed the warrant on August 6. They seized approximately 179,081.7 grams, or about 398 pounds, of marijuana.

What they're saying:

"Anytime we get drugs off the street, it’s a success — and almost 400 pounds of marijuana taken off the street represents a significant success," said Major Yancey Nelson, commander of the Special Investigations Division.

Suspect Arrested, Charged

Zhenqi Lin, 47 (Source: Dallas County Jail)

Zhenqi Lin, 47, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana between 50 and 2,000 pounds, a second-degree felony. He has since bonded out of jail.

The investigation was a collaborative effort involving SID detectives, uniform officers, the Southwest Patrol, CRT, and the K9 Unit. The case is documented under case number 112462-2025.